Community Foundation awards grants

DOVER — The Delaware Community Foundation has awarded $240,000 in grants to programs designed to benefit Delaware youth and Latino communities. Eligibility requirements were changed this year due to COVID-19.

The recipients are Choir School of Delaware ($12,250), Multiplying Good ($12,250), Read Aloud Delaware ($9,800), CAMP Rehoboth ($12,066), Arise Delaware ($7,350), Jobs for Delaware Graduates ($12,250), Summer Learning Collaborative ($9,800), YearUp Wilmington ($12,250), Urban Garden Initiative ($5,145), Mom’s House of Dover ($4,900), Latin American Community Center ($12,250), Attachment and Biobehavioral Catch Up ($11,144), Plastic Free Delaware ($4,900), Teen Warehouse ($12,250), United Way of Delaware ($12,250), Christiana Care Health Systems ($5,145), Habitat for Humanity Sussex County ($21,250), TeenSHARP ($11,750), Children and Families First ($8,500), ESL Lutheran Church of Our Savior ($4,250), La Esperanza ($8,500), Literacy Delaware ($8,500), Autism Delaware ($8,500) and Sussex Tech Adult Division ($12,750).