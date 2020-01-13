Community Garden Mural workshop set for January 22

DOVER — The public is invited to brainstorm ideas for a three-story outside mural for the Restoring Central Dover/Wesley College Community Garden. The brainstorming session will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Longwood Hall on the Wesley College Campus in Dover.

The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

The community garden, located off North Governor’s Avenue on the campus of Wesley College, just north of Cecil Street, is a joint project of Wesley, Restoring Central Dover, the Delaware State University Department of Agriculture and community members of downtown Dover.

For more information, contact Kathleen Doyle, Restoring Central Dover volunteer at kmdoyle.doyle@gmail.com, Stephanie Stotts, Wesley environmental science faculty at stephanie.stotts@wesley.edu or Chanda Jackson, RCD Community Engagement Specialist at 302-678-9400; cjackson@ncall.org.

