Concha-Parra comes back to Nanticoke Hospital

SEAFORD Nanticoke Memorial Hospital recently announced the return of Ronald Concha-Parra, MD to its active medical staff beginning Aug. 3.

Dr. Concha-Parra, specializing in gastroenterology and hepatology, is currently accepting new patients to his practice located at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road in Seaford. To make an appointment, patients should call 629-5193.

Dr. Concha-Parra is board certified in internal medicine and graduated from the Universidad Nacional de San Marcos School of Medicine in Lima, Peru. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida and his Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Dr. Concha-Parra has been working as an attending gastroenterologist at Mercy Philadelphia Hospital since 2014. He was previously an attending gastroenterologist with Nanticoke from 2009 to 2014. His professional memberships include the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.