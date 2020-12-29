Consumer settlement set for Accurate Optical patients



The owners of Accurate Optical have agreed to pay restitution to customers who never received their eyewear after the business suddenly closed in the summer.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced this week that his Consumer Protection Division has entered into a settlement resolving an investigation into Drs. Steven M. Zeidman, John F. Lynch Jr. and Charles I. McDonald.

Accurate Optical closed its Maryland stores in Salisbury, Berlin, Cambridge, Easton, Ocean City and Kent Island, as well as Delaware stores in Laurel and Millsboro.

After the Consumer Protection Division began receiving complaints from former Accurate Optical customers that they did not receive purchased eyewear or refunds, the Consumer Protection Division began an investigation.

The settlement requires that Drs. Zeidman, Lynch and McDonald stop selling goods that they cannot provide and to pay back all monies that Accurate Optical collected from consumers for goods that were not delivered.

“It is illegal to take consumers’ money and fail to provide the promised goods in return,” Mr. Frosh said. “I am pleased that our settlement will ensure that customers of Accurate Optical will either receive their purchased eyewear or be paid full refunds.”

Consumers who are owed refunds from Accurate Optical may call the Consumer Protection hotline at (410) 528-8662 or (888) 743-0023.