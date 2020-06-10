Contested mayoral, commission races highlight 2020 Rehoboth Beach election

REHOBOTH BEACH — The city of Rehoboth Beach’s municipal election Aug. 8 will feature three candidates for mayor and four others vying for two seats on the city’s seven-member Board of Commissioners.

At the close of the filing deadline Monday, current Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski and Stan Mills are challenging incumbent Paul Kuhns for mayor.

Meanwhile, two residents, Jay Lagree and Rachel Macha, and two nonresidents, Hugh Fuller and Patrick Gossett, have filed for the two commission seats in this year’s race.

Voting Aug. 8 will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave.

Mr. Gossett and Mr. Lagree previously served on the commission, Mr. Gossett for nine years, and Mr. Lagree for just under a year while filling the commissioner term of Mr. Kuhns following Mr. Kuhns’ successful mayoral bid in 2017.

Ms. Macha currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission.

Voter registration is necessary by the close of business July 9.

Eligible voters must be 18 years of age or older and be a resident, freeholder or leaseholder. Also required is being registered on the Books of Registered Voters of the city of Rehoboth Beach.

Individuals who have already registered to vote are advised that absentee ballots will be available 45 days prior to the election, on June 24.

Ballots will be mailed to everyone who has a request for an absentee ballot form on file. A request for an absentee ballot may be made by calling 227-6181, ext. 159. Voters may visit www.cityofrehoboth.com/government/elections to obtain a form online.

The city encourages voters to vote by absentee ballot, due to the current pandemic and concerns with social distancing protocol.

The deadline for the city to mail ballots is the last Tuesday before the election, Aug. 4. Ballots must be received by mail or in person before the polls close on the day of the election.

Election winners will be sworn into office at the Sept. 18 regular meeting. All terms are for three years.

For more information, contact election officials at 227-6181, ext. 159, or elections@cityofrehoboth.com.