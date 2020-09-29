Court sides with state about disruptive postal policies

WILMINGTON — Late Monday morning, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania issued an 87-page opinion and an order siding with Delaware and other plaintiffs who sought to stop disruptive policies implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the Delaware Department of Justice said.



Delaware’s complaint cited several specific and serious consequences of the marked decline in postal services that resulted from Mr. DeJoy’s changes, according to a DOJ news release.



The court’s opinion noted: “It is … curious, at a minimum, that a major initiative would be implemented, in the middle of a public health crisis, four months before a national election where mail-in voting is expected to increase dramatically. Depending on how one views the range of conclusions that can be drawn from the evidence, it might even be considered reckless. Regardless, for the reasons set forth below, it is unlawful.”



The court’s preliminary injunction prohibits the Postal Service from continuing operational changes implemented by Mr. DeJoy — including work hours reduction targets, penalty overtime and manager approval requirements for work hours and overtime — until the Postal Service presents such changes to the Postal Regulatory Commission and obtains an advisory opinion following a public hearing as prescribed by federal law, the DOJ said.



Delawareans who wish to vote by mail can request a ballot online at ivote.de.gov.