Courts issuing bench warrants again



DOVER — The Delaware judiciary on Monday announced it is resuming the issuance of bench warrants for people who fail to appear for certain proceedings. The courts stopped issuing these warrants at the beginning of the pandemic.

If a person is scheduled to appear in one of Delaware’s courts for a criminal or traffic matter or any matter scheduled in Family Court, he or she must appear either remotely or in person as instructed on the court notice or by court staff. Individuals who do not comply face the possibility of arrest.

Contact the court location where your case is scheduled with questions.

The courts are moving toward the resumption of jury trials in October.