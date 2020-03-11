COVID-19 fears impacting blood donations

CHRISTIANA – With the spread of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, officials at the Blood Bank of Delmarva are urging healthy donors to keep appointments to avoid a shortage of blood supply.

Forty percent of blood donations in the region come from blood drives that are hosted by schools, organizations and businesses, according to a release.

BBD is seeing a growing number of cancelled blood drives and low donor turn-out at donor centers for the month of March. These cancellations pose a significant threat to the blood supply, officials said.

“Every donation at all blood drive and donor centers are critical,” said Christopher D. Hillyer, M.D., President and CEO of Blood Bank of Delmarva. “As healthy, eligible donors, we have a responsibility to our neighbors to keep the blood supply safe and robust. A resilient healthcare system is more important than ever and we’re counting on everyone to help maintain that.”

In anticipation of rolling cancellations of blood drives and low donor turn-out at centers, BBD is seeking to double the blood reserves now so that it can prevent shortages, officials said.

People are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Donors are encouraged to refrain from donating, or attending a blood drive, if they have traveled to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, as defined by CDC, officials said.