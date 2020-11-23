COVID funding for community groups expands



NEW CASTLE — The Department of Health and Social Services is expanding its Community Resiliency Fund applications to include community- and faith-based 501(c)3 charitable organizations in New Castle County that primarily serve low-income and/or racial or ethnic minority populations. Organizations in New Castle will now join those in Kent and Sussex counties in applying for COVID-19-relief funds for expenses incurred due to the pandemic.

The deadline also has been extended until Dec. 2 for eligible organizations to apply. In total, $100 million is available through the Health Care Relief Fund.

Applicants will need to provide their organizational information and a brief overview of all funds requested for reimbursement, as well as how projected expenses through the end of the year will be spent. All expenses must comply with U.S. Treasury Department guidance.

For eligibility requirements and the online application, go to DHSS’ Health Care Relief Fund webpage.