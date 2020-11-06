Crowds gather in Wilmington as Biden’s presidential lead climbs

People steadily arrived at the Chase Center on the Riverfront on Friday afternoon as Delaware’s adopted son and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead climbed.

Former Vice President Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Though public access was shut down to Frawley Stadium at the Riverfront, people flocked to the area, as they did during the Democratic National Convention this summer and throughout this week.

People of all ages and races gathered, and many held signs.

News crews filled adjacent parking lots and several dozen balloons decorated the fence line near the parking lot. One guy hawked shirts in the crowd. They carried the slogans: “I survived covid 19. check” and “I survived virus 45 check”

There was a heavy presence of security, Wilmington police and Secret Service.