DAFB declares public health emergency on base

DOVER – Col. Matthew Jones, the installation commander at Dover Air Force Base, has declared an on-base public health emergency starting today.

“The safety of our Dover family is our top priority,” said Col. Jones. “We are working in close coordination with local and state authorities to help mitigate the spread and effects of the coronavirus, while providing updates as quickly as possible.”

This declaration provides the Dover AFB installation commander with additional authorities necessary to protect airmen and families and limit the spread of the virus. This includes restricting movement of personnel and access to the installation as necessary and implementing quarantine or isolation procedures for affected individuals.

Dover AFB has also raised their Health Protection Condition (HPCON) from Alpha to Bravo. Col. Jones stated this health protection condition is the most accurate description of the current outbreak and exposure risk for base personnel.

Dover AFB members and families are encouraged to practice prevention measures already in place, including following strict personal and environmental hygiene, social distancing, staying home if sick, self-quarantining if exposed, and contacting their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit https://www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. For state-specific information about COVID-19, visit https://de.gov/coronavirus.

For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase. If you have additional questions, email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.