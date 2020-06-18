Dagsboro approves part-time police officers

Dagsboro town council authorizied hiring part-time police officers at 30 hours total per week to supplement its full-time force. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

DAGSBORO — The town of Dagsboro is looking to add part-time manpower to support its current three-member police force, possibly through the end of the year.

In a teleconference Monday that marked its first monthly meeting since March 16, Town Council voted 5-0 to approve Dagsboro Police Chief Steven Flood’s pitch for part-time officers on a six-month basis.

“That will take us out to the end of December, theoretically,” Chief Flood said.

His game plan is 30 part-time hours a week from a pool of up to four officers.

“That doesn’t mean the four officers are going to work every day. That just gives the availability to have officers,” Chief Flood said. “If they have a long week with their home agency, they may not be able to work that much part time for us.”

Pay rate is $25 per hour; there are no health insurance or pension benefits.

The chief said there are four officers willing to do this. Their police force experience ranges from five to 14½ years.

Chief Flood said he has some “good, qualified people who can do the job, and I certainly trust them.”

The part-time route, Chief Flood said, will reap the town a monthly savings of about $950. Factoring in that there will be no cost to the town for health insurance or pensions, the total annual savings will be about $20,000.

This part-time option is being implemented in the interim should the town opt for another full-time officer to join the department, which currently consists of Chief Flood, Sgt. Nicholas Disciullo and Cpl. Anthony Valenti.

It is also a way for the officers, such as those from other agencies, to experience law enforcement in Dagsboro.

“With the part-time people, it kind of gets us out there a little bit, and I am hoping one of these part-time people decides to say, ‘Hey, it’s not so bad over here,’ and maybe we can snatch them full time,” said Chief Flood. “If it doesn’t, it doesn’t; if it does, it does.”