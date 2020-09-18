DAR honors Constitution, urges election participation



DOVER — The Daughters of the American Revolution Col. John Haslet Chapter in Dover is celebrating Constitution Week Sept. 17-23 to commemorate the U.S. Constitution, a document that provides the framework for the federal government and upholds and protects the freedoms central to the American way of life.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented a proclamation to DAR Constitution Week chair Dorothy Abbott, declaring Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week in the city.

The DAR urges all Delawareans to reflect on the Constitution during this observance and vote in the upcoming election. Participating in elections is one of the key freedoms of American life, but voting was not always a right for all Americans, the DAR reports. Women’s Equality Day, celebrated nationwide Aug. 26, commemorated the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, securing women’s right to vote.