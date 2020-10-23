DART announces services changes beginning next week



DART services changes will impact all counties beginning Oct. 25.

In New Castle County, schedule time adjustments on some routes will improve on-time performance and connections.

The following weekend service improvements will be made:

Routes 2, 6 and 13 – earlier Saturday morning service.

Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33 and 40 – later Saturday service.

Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33 and 40 – earlier Sunday morning service.

In Kent and Sussex counties, schedule time adjustments on some routes will improve on-time performance and connections, as well as for intercounty travel.

For Route 301, three new round trips will start Saturdays, departing Wilmington at 7:15 a.m.; 1:25 p.m. and 2:25 p.m.; and departing the Dover Transit Center at 9 a.m.; 1:19 p.m.; and 4:29 p.m.

Route schedules are available online at DartFirstState.com and on buses.