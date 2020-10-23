DART, Food Bank ready to “Stuff the Bus”

DOVER – DART has announced its 23rd year of partnering with the Food Bank of Delaware for the annual “Stuff The Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive from Nov. 9-14, with a goal of collecting 20 tons of non-perishable food for Delawareans in need of food assistance.

The partners are looking for the public’s help to achieve the goal.

This year’s “Stuff The Bus” event will be collecting food at seven sites throughout Delaware.

The site locations, collection dates, and times are:

Nov. 9: Safeway, 19283 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 10: Walmart, 939 N. DuPont Blvd., Milford, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Safeway, 190 John Hunn Brown Rd., (Corner of S. Bay Rd. at S. Little Creek Rd.) Dover, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nov. 11: ShopRite of First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike, Stanton, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 12: Rodney Square, Market Street side, Wilmington, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nov. 13: ShopRite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 14: ShopRite of Four Seasons, 700 Plaza Dr., Newark, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

As part of the annual food drive, there will be live radio broadcasts at several of the sites, including Rehoboth Beach (105.9 FM, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.), Milford (101.3 FM, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Dover (97.7 FM, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

DART also encourages the public to donate directly to the Food Bank of Delaware, if they are unable to visit any of the “Stuff The Bus” collection sites. For more information on donating food, contact the Food Bank at 302-292-1305, or visit their website at www.FBD.org.

The Food Bank of Delaware is a nonprofit agency committed to ending hunger in Delaware. According to the Food Bank, over 121,800 Delawareans, including more than 38,600 children, are food insecure and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s anticipated an additional 50,000 Delawareans will struggle with hunger.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, please visit DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.