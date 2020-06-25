DART gearing up for summer season

DOVER – Citing the beginning of summer tourism season, DART announced that its daily Beach Bus service will be operating fully in Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Md., Millsboro and Georgetown.

Starting Monday, DART said buses will operate frequently from early morning to late night, seven days a week, until Sept. 20. All buses are air-conditioned, ADA-accessible and equipped with bike racks.

Visitors and residents can use DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes location is at 17616 Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points. The Rehoboth Park site is at off Del. 1 at 20055 Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue.

The parking is free at both lots, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The one-way cash fare is $2, ride all day long with a daily pass for $4.20, or seven-day passes for $18 and a 30-day passes for $65 are also available.

DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305, begins operating on July 3, providing a ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 7. The Route 305 now serves the new South Frederica Park & Ride at 4000 Bay Road in Frederica. Fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown, $6 from Dover and $4 from Frederica.

Riders can buy an anywhere pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides. The Beach Connection motor coach offers 45 seats, two wheelchair positions, along with under coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.

For more information, visit DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).