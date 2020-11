DOVER — DART is offering free rides to veterans for all statewide bus services on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Individuals displaying a veteran’s ID card (including spouses and partners) or DD 214 can ride for free throughout the day.

Riders must wear face coverings, although exceptions are made for children under 13 and individuals who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

For more information, visit DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.