DART sets Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve schedules



WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, the Delaware Transit Corp. released DART information on holiday schedules, including:

• On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, DART statewide services, both fixed-route and paratransit, will operate regular weekday schedules. The SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train also will operate regular weekday service.

• On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, DART statewide services, both fixed-route and paratransit, will not operate. The SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will operate on a Sunday schedule. Details are available at septa.org.

For more information, visit dartfirststate.com or call (800) 652-DART. Real-time bus information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are available on the free DART Transit app (iOS and Android).