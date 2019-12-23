DART sets holiday schedule

The following is the holiday schedule for DART

•Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – DART paratransit service will operate regular weekday service. DART bus routes in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties will operate regular weekday service. Please reference the specific printed schedule or online schedules at www.DartFirstState.com. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train will operate regular weekday service.

•Christmas Day – DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will operate on a Holiday schedule. View Holiday Schedule for specific times.

•New Year’s Day – DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line train service will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit www.septa.org.

For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.

