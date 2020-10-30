Daytime lane closures coming at Roxana and Pyle Center Roads



FRANKFORD — DelDOT’s Traffic Signal Construction Section, in conjunction with Byers Contracting, will begin work on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Del. 17/Roxana Road and Del. 20/Pyle Center Road intersection.

The work, expected to be completed on Feb. 3, 2021, pending weather, will involve upgrading the existing signal with new equipment, signing and pavement markings at the intersection.

Daytime northbound/southbound and westbound/eastbound intermittent lane and shoulder closures will occur from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays. During this construction, motorists should anticipate minor traffic delays.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists through the intersection. Motorists should drive with caution and slow down in work zones.