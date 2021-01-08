DCF offers Focus Grants



WILMINGTON — Delaware nonprofits are invited to apply for the Delaware Community Foundation’s 2021 Focus Grants.

Applications will open on Monday, Jan. 11, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 12. Applicants will be notified of decisions in late June.

DCF Focus Grants will support organizations and initiatives working to build opportunity so all Delaware residents can overcome barriers to success, benefit equitably and thrive. Grants will be awarded in three focus areas and include new Leadership in Community grants to support leaders of color in Delaware and the organizations and communities they serve.

The three focus areas include: Increasing Youth Success (statewide); supporting Delaware’s Growing Latino Communities (Sussex County); and Leadership in Community (statewide).

Focus Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund, the discretionary fund of the DCF, and range from $10,000 to $20,000.

There will be an optional workshop on Jan. 27. Participation in workshops is optional and will not influence funding decisions. Applicants are encouraged to participate in the workshop at the scheduled time for an opportunity to ask questions, but a recording will be made available for those unable to attend.

To register for the workshops and for more information, visit delcf.org/grants.