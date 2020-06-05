DCF raises $23k for addiction treatment, family support

DOVER — The southern chapter of The Next Generation (Next Gen South) of the Delaware Community Foundation raised more than $23,500 at its eighth annual Chowdown for Charity on March 6 at Maple Dale Country Club.

In the friendly culinary competition, The Greene Turtle Restaurant was dubbed “Chowdown Champion 2020,” and Haass Butcher Shop came in second place, beating out signature dishes from competitors Brickworks Brewing & Eats, Maple Dale Country Club, Chaiyo, The Brick, Bethany Blues, Crooked Hammock, and Wild Quail Country Club.

“We are blown away by the support of our community. This event has grown tremendously and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors, restaurants, and guests” stated Courtney Duncan, Next Generation South Vice President.

There were more than 275 attendees at the event, which was served by EasySpeaks and Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company, and House of Coffi. There was a silent auction that included woodworkings, custom corn hole boards, gift certificates from local boutiques, and more”.

“Funds raised from this event will stay in our Kent and Sussex communities to help our neighbors struggling with addiction.” Samantha Hemphill, Next Generation South President stated, “Our 2020 grant cycle is about to start and I encourage any nonprofit working in this space to reach out for more information.”

For more information about the DCF, go online to delcf.org or call 571-8004.