DCH and FBD partner with PHS to expand Harvest 2020

The Delaware Center for Horticulture (DCH) and Food Bank of Delaware (FBD) are partnering with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) to expand the regional reach of PHS’s Harvest 2020 initiative, focused on increasing food production and addressing food insecurity.

This partnership expands the reach of the program throughout the state, asking gardeners and individuals to become growers (someone who grows food for themselves and their family), sharers (one who commits to donating food through hunger relief organizations or directly within their communities), or donors (someone who supports Harvest 2020 efforts through a monetary donation) to fight hunger.

Harvest 2020 is a multi-faceted initiative aimed at mobilizing gardening enthusiasts and other individuals in the region to help people in underserved communities. As architect of the initiative, PHS has encouraged thousands of gardeners to participate in these efforts across the region. For the state of Delaware, DCH will serve as lead coordinating entity for outreach promotion, engagement with other Delaware partner agencies and organizations, and track impact. The Food Bank of Delaware will support collection and distribution efforts.