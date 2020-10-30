DCRAC, YMCA named Bank of America 2020 Neighborhood Builders



DOVER — Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council (DCRAC) and YMCA of Delaware have been named as the 2020 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees for Delaware. The nonprofits were selected for their work in the Delaware community to address issues fundamental to economic mobility, specifically to ensure equitable treatment and equal access to credit and capital and to empower youth in the community.

As an awardee, each organization receives a $200,000 grant, a year of leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader, a network of peer organizations across the U.S., and the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact. Since 2004, Bank of America has invested over $260 million in 50 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,300 nonprofits and helping more than 2,600 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills.

“As we consider many of the challenges that our community is facing – from the health and humanitarian crisis brought on by the coronavirus to the need for progress on racial equality and economic opportunity – the Neighborhood Builders program is a relevant and timely initiative to support the communities we serve,” said Chip Rossi, Delaware market president for Bank of America. “This program enables partners like DCRAC and YMCA Delaware to plan strategically for growth and long-term sustainability, and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps these organizations make even greater strides across our community.”

DCRAC’s mission is to ensure equitable treatment and equal access to credit and capital through education, outreach, advocacy, and legislation. The organization advocates for practices that promote wealth-building opportunities and end the cycle of predatory debt. Bank of America and DCRAC have maintained a long-standing partnership for more than 20 years.