DE Poor People’s Campaign will join nationwide caravan to demand COVID relief

DOVER – The Delaware Poor People’s Campaign will join 23 other states and the District of Columbia on Monday, in a nationwide caravan to mourn the nearly quarter-million Americans who have died from COVID-19, demand a smooth and open transition of Presidential power, and to demand long overdue COVID relief.

The caravan will occur Monday, from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Caravan participants will begin to gather at 1:30 p.m. at the parking lot in the back of the Dover Public Library to put signs and memorials on their vehicles before heading to Loockerman Street toward Legislative Avenue to begin the caravan at 2:30 p.m. Cars will circle the Capitol until 3 p.m.

The nearly quarter-million who have died include 739 in Delaware. Delawareans from all three counties will participate, including Mexican immigrant and resident Reyna Bahena Alvarez, who will speak about her husband, a poultry industry worker in Sussex County who died this year from COVID19. Fifty-two of Delaware’s 739 deaths were Latinos. Please see www.poorpeoplescampaign.org for more information.