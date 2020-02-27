Deadline for changing party registration is Friday

DOVER — Friday is the last day to change your political party to vote in Delaware’s presidential primary at the end of April.

Individuals must be registered Republicans or Democrats to take part in the April 28 election and can only vote in the primary for the party they belong to. Those who are not currently registered have until April 4 to sign up.

Delawareans can change their affiliation or sign up by visiting https://ivote.de.gov, going to a Department of Elections office through Friday by 4:30 or requesting a mailed application.

The department has four locations: the New Castle County office, located at 820 N. French St. Suite 400 in Wilmington; the Sussex County office at 119 N. Race St. in Georgetown, the Kent County office at 100 Enterprise Plaza. Suite 5 and the election commissioner’s office, at 905 S. Governors Ave. Suite 170.

As of Wednesday, six candidates had filed for president in Delaware.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump and Rocky De La Fuente, a perennial candidate, are currently listed on the ballot. Democrats have four contenders to choose from, with Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer, although that list figures to grow.

The parties have until March 4 to ensure all candidates are on the ballot. Candidates can qualify for Delaware’s primary by collecting signatures of 500 voters in the state.

The First State’s primary contest is one of the last in the nation. Its general primary election for local and statewide offices will be held Sept. 15.