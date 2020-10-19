Deadline for Delaware volunteer service awards extended to Sunday

DOVER — Delaware has extended the deadline for nominations for the Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards to Sunday.

The awards recognize valuable contributions volunteers make in local communities. Winners will be announced Dec. 5, International Volunteer Day. No ceremony will be held this year due to the pandemic.

Nominees must have been active during the past year leading up to Sept. 15, although prior volunteer activity can also be highlighted. Individuals must be at least 18 to be eligible.

Categories include individual, emerging volunteer leader, AmeriCorps alum, business, first responder, group/team, active military veteran, nonprofit volunteer program and the Paul Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nomination form is available online at volunteer.delaware.gov. Nominators may also request a form by emailing Suzanne.Farris@delaware.gov or calling 857-5006.

Nominations that are not submitted online must be delivered by Friday, to the State Office of Volunteerism, Attn: Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards, c/o Suzanne Farris, Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover, DE 19901 or emailed to dhss_VolunteerDelaware@delaware.gov.

“The 2020 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards provide an excellent opportunity for Delawareans to nominate those extraordinary groups and individuals who lighten the burdens of others through their dedicated and ongoing service,” said Kanani Hines Munford, senior administrator for the State Office of Volunteerism and executive director of the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service, in a statement. “Now is the time to highlight their exemplary service.”

The awards are sponsored by the governor’s office, the Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of State Service Centers, the State Office of Volunteerism and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.

For more information about the awards or volunteer opportunities, go to volunteer.delaware.gov or contact Ms. Farris at the above email or phone number.

“Thousands of Delawareans give their time and effort each year, volunteering in their communities and working to make a difference in the lives of others,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “I’m especially grateful this year for those who have taken on the critical work of volunteering as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“These annual awards are a chance for us to highlight the contributions of our volunteers and to say thank you. Their selfless work builds a better Delaware for all of us.”