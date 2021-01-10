Death investigation continues in Dover

DOVER – Delaware State Police are continuing a death investigation that began Saturday, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said today.



Police said that at approximately 3:52 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the 800 block of Sorghum Mill Road for a criminal investigation. During the investigation, a 75-year-old male victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to authorities.



The investigation has determined there are no safety concerns or threats as a result of this incident, police said. Further details would be released as they become available.



Police asked anyone with information on the case to contact to contact Detective J. Dear with the Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 698-8540. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .