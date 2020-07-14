Delaware school reopening decision will come in August

DOVER — Whether schools will open their doors for the fall will be determined in early August, and will be contingent on the spread of the novel coronavirus in Delaware, officials said Tuesday.

“It really is up to us, and if we ever needed a motivation to wear a face covering, to keep social distancing, to avoid large gatherings, this is the motivation, which is so that all of our children, all of our grandchildren, our neighbors’ children can go to school and get more in-person instruction than they otherwise would have if the conditions on the ground don’t warrant it,” Gov. John Carney said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting cited recommendations, which are likely to be released Tuesday evening or Wednesday, for how the schools will respond to the virus during the academic year. The recommendations were crafted after three working groups — composed of school leaders and staff, legislators and student and parent representatives — met each week in June to discuss different facets for returning to school.

“You would be expecting to see in all three scenarios the use of face coverings, social distancing and we also have transportation precautions that would be taking place on buses as they bring our students to us each day,” Dr. Bunting said. “We’re hoping for as much in-person instruction as we can possibly provide because we know that’s the richest way to go. But we also know that whether it’s in-person or remote learning, there are pros and cons to the situation.”

However, the state will be considering the landscape of Delaware come August before making a decision on how schools will open, as they consider the amount of positive cases on a daily basis, the number of positive cases as a percentage of the population, the severity of the illness measured by hospitalization and death rates.

In the meantime, Dr. Bunting noted, the Department of Education and schools will be planning for all three scenarios: from minimal, which would see little changes to normal operating procedure; to moderate, where education would be hybrid; to significant, where schools would be closed. Details on these scenarios will be included in forthcoming recommendations from the state.

Much like how the districts and charters approached remote learning from mid-March to the end of the year, the recommendations will be broad guidance, and the districts and charters will have to determine how to address within their own means.

“This collaboration between the Division of Public Health and the Department of Education is [laying] out what schools must plan for, and then the individual school districts have to take the task of making sure that this works in a particular school district, according to their needs, their size, their buildings, their population and so forth,” Dr. Bunting said. “That will possibly take a different look in different places.”

Dr. Bunting noted that certain procedures will have a price tag, however. She pointed to CARES Act funding, in which districts can determine how to use that money based on their students’ and staff’s needs as it pertains to COVID-19.

Additional funding — about $12.2 million — came to the governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund and DOE.

“We’ve collaborated and our monies will be spent basically sending it out again to help what happens in districts and charters for our students,” she said.

Of those funds, $4.5 million will be invested in instructional support as well as mental health support and professional learning for teachers on effectively delivering instruction.

$3.5 million will be invested into digital classrooms to address connectivity, “which is particularly poor on the western side of Kent and Sussex counties,” Dr. Bunting noted. Funds will go to expanding broadband and content filtering for student devices.

Another $3 million will expand what the state terms its Opportunity Funding. It will allow 41 additional schools to expand services to English learners and low-income students, addressing mental health, social work and reading interventionists, she said.

This story will be updated.