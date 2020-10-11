Del. 1 lane closures on tap in Milton



MILTON — The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that Del. 1 northbound and southbound between Broadkill Road and Hudson Road will have lane closures with lane shifts from Monday through Feb. 21, pending weather.

The project is for advance construction of median crossovers for the bridges over the Broadkill River.

The bridges will have bridge deck replacement, beam replacement, joint replacements and substructure repairs.

The rehabilitation of the bridges will require the closure of one bridge at a time during the off-season, switching traffic to the other bridge in a configuration including one lane in each direction on Del. 1.

The lane closures and shifts are scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. until the end of October.

The lane closures and shifts will then last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, starting on Nov. 1 and lasting through February.