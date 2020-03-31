Del. restaurateur legend Pizzadili passes away

FELTON – Pete Pizzadili, an Italian immigrant who became a legendary Delaware restaurateur, passed away on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Pizzadili was the owner of Pizzadili Vineyard and Winery off Peach Basket Road in Felton, the Pizzadili Delicatesen in Camden and manned a food stand at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington every summer for several decades.

“It is with a heavy heart I am announcing the passing away of Pete Pizzadili,” Hoong Kai Chow, a family friend, posted on Facebook this morning. “Pete passed away early this morning. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

“Pete was the pillar of the community. He was loved by everyone.”

Mr. Pizzadili’s philosophy of success was simple.

“To us, we want to provide the best, which is homemade food, top-rated customer service and a family atmosphere,” he wrote, on the winery’s website. “For those who haven’t had the opportunity to have the Pizzadili experience, please come by and have a great time.

“We truly view each customer as a part of our extended family of friends and are committed to providing them with the event of your dreams. When you choose Pizzadili’s for your event, we focus our time, efforts and attention on you and your special day. Ultimately, we want everyone to have the time of their life.”