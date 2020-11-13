Delaware AG Jennings calls on Barr to reverse election directive

WILMINGTON – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Friday called on U.S. Attorney General William Barr to reverse his change to a 40-year-old U.S. Department of Justice policy that until this week had kept the department from interfering with election results, according to a news release.

In a letter to AG Barr, AG Jennings and 22 other attorneys general strongly objected to Monday’s directive allowing U.S. attorneys to pursue allegations of voter fraud, which flouts long-established policies intended to prevent law enforcement agencies from influencing the outcome of an election, the news release said.

“The people have spoken, and the election was secure and fair,” she said.

“Fearmongering will not change the result. The Elections Clause of the United States Constitution directs and empowers the states to regulate elections. Election officials from both political parties have made it abundantly clear that there is no evidence that widespread voter fraud affected the outcome of the presidential election.

“AG Barr’s senseless and unprecedented decision attacks the core values of our democracy and risks the baseless erosion of public trust in our elections.”

While acknowledging that the U.S. Department of Justice has an “important role in some instances in prosecuting election fraud,” and reiterating the states’ commitment to bringing actual instances of fraud to justice, the AG said the letter was designed to remind the DOJ of its decades-old record of taking care to “avoid affecting the outcome of the elections or even the perception of political intrusion in the electoral process” and of recognizing that the states are principally responsible for election oversight.

The AGs’ letter concluded with: “We write, therefore, to express our strong objection to your directive that U.S. attorneys may now pursue allegations of voter fraud without adhering to these long-established and important guardrails. This reversal of departmental policy will erode the public’s confidence in the election. While we are confident any such investigations will not succeed in overturning the election’s outcome, we believe that using the Department of Justice to stoke these efforts will come at the terrible cost of undermining trust in the democratic institutions on which this country depends.

“The people of the United States have spoken. The U.S. Department of Justice should not interfere with their choice, nor should it undermine confidence in the electoral process. We ask that you respect the will of the people and reverse your decision promptly.”

Joining AG Jennings are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.