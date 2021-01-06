Delaware Ag Museum receives $150,000 grant



DOVER — The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village announced the receipt of a $150,000 grant from the Crystal Trust in support of the museum’s restoration of the historic buildings in its 1890s village.

The grant will be used to ensure the structural integrity and authenticity of structures such as the Carney Farmhouse (circa 1893), the Woodside Train Station (circa 1864), the Mill Lane Schoolhouse (circa 1850), the Reed General Store (circa 1873) and other historic 19th-century buildings, according to a news release.

The museum recently rededicated the restored St. Thomas Episcopal Methodist Church (circa 1857), which is now available for private wedding ceremonies.