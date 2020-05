DOVER — There will be a virtual meeting of the Delaware Bicycle Council on June 3 from 5 until 7 p.m.

The WebEx dial-in line is (408) 418-9388 and, if using a device, the WebEx Meeting Number (access code) is 717 208 696 and Meeting Password is SJzgMK8PJ58. If accessing the meeting, participants may be asked to download the WebEx app on their device. Instructions and handouts for attending this WebEx meeting are located at http://deldot.gov/Programs/bike under DBC agenda and meeting minutes.