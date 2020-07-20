Delaware could be in store for its hottest day of year

DOVER – It’s a hot one out there already today and will more than likely turn into the hottest day of the year so far by the time it is over, according to The National Weather Service (NWS).

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Delaware by the NWS today until 8 p.m. with temperatures expected to rise to around 97 degrees, with heat index values as high as 114 degrees.

The NWS said that extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected to return on Wednesday and Thursday, which is the opening day for the Delaware State Fair in Harrington. A heat advisory for those days may be needed as well.

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People are also asked to take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency.