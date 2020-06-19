Delaware courts to close for Juneteenth

Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. announced the Delaware Courts will be closed today, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.

The Delaware Judiciary action follows the announcement by Gov. John Carney on Thursday that government offices in the State of Delaware will be closed in recognition of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States.

“In the days to come we’ll be sharing updates on current projects and new initiatives to help us live up to our responsibility to provide equal and impartial justice under the law,” said Chief Justice Seitz.

Like other state holidays, while court facilities will be closed, the state’s three 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts will remain open.