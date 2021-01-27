Delaware COVID cases reach lowest level in more than month

DOVER — The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 dropped to its lowest point in more than a month, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update.

The DPH is reporting 355 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. That is the fewest since there were 348 hospitalized on Dec. 11.

Delaware’s hospitalizations surged after the holiday season, peaking at an all-time high of 474 on Jan. 12. They have dropped by 101 over the last seven days worth of available data.

The most recent number of 355 represents a decrease of 28 compared to the day prior. Of those 355, 48 cases are considered critical.

Delaware’s COVID-19-related death toll rose to 1,072 after the DPH reported seven additional deaths in Wednesday’s update.

Four of the seven were Kent County residents while the other three were from New Castle County, which has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths with 535, followed by Sussex County’s 340 and Kent County’s 197.

Three of the most recent deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. Long-term care centers have made up 573 of Delaware’s 1,072 COVID-19 related deaths (53%).

The seven newly announced deaths ranged in age from 61 years old to 84. Individuals 65 years or older have accounted for 898 of the state’s 1,072 COVID-19-related deaths (84%).

Delaware surpassed the 500,000-mark for persons testing negative in Wednesday’s report. An additional 1,725 people were negative for the virus, bringing the state’s total to 500,582.

The DPH reported 349 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a new total of 75,832 positives since March 11. It was the second day in a row Delaware recorded fewer than 400 new positive cases.

Staff writer Tim Mastro can be reached at tmastro@newszap.com.

Follow @TimMastroDSN on Twitter.