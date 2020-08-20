Delaware creates Resilience Fund for storm victims

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney on Thursday signed Executive Order No. 44, creating the Delaware Resilience Fund Program to assist Delaware families and communities devastated by tornadoes and other severe weather this month.

“Many Delaware families saw their homes and communities devastated by back-to-back storms this month,” said Gov. Carney. “I’ve seen that devastation firsthand over the past two weeks. We should support our neighbors who have had their lives upended by severe weather – especially during these difficult times. We hope this new program will meet unmet needs in our communities and help Delaware families rebuild.”

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) will coordinate with community organizations to assist families in making qualifying repairs to homes and properties that are not covered by homeowner’s insurance. DEMA also will work with community organizations to establish a process for citizens to submit requests for aid.

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will rate and assess damage to roadways statewide caused by August storms. In coordination with the Delaware Office of Management and Budget (OMB), DelDOT will designate funding from its Pavement and Rehabilitation Program to repair roadways damaged by severe weather this month.

“The storm damage that impacted areas around our state earlier this month caused significant damage. Some of that damage directly impacted roadways,” said DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan. “The department will immediately begin implementing a process to evaluate and assess the damage causes specifically by these storms to determine the best corrective action.”

Rep. Andria Bennett said she is happy some residents hit hardest by the storms will receive some assistance.

“The devastation that hit Kent County left residents without power and with uninhabitable homes. Many are learning that their insurance policies won’t cover the damages, and they need help,” said Rep. Bennett. “Establishing a funding program will provide those hardest hit with a lifeline so they can get a roof over their heads and help make their lives whole again.”