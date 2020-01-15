Delaware Department of Correction announces promotions

DOVER — Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis announced Tuesday the promotion of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center Warden Dana Metzger to statewide responsibilities as warden of the Department’s Special Operations Group.

Also, Commissioner DeMatteis named Sussex Correctional Institution Warden Robert May to lead JTVCC. Mr. May, a 27-year DOC veteran, is DOC’s most experienced warden. He began his career as a correctional officer at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in 1993 and has held positions in Level IV and Level V facilities in all three counties.

SCI Deputy Warden Truman Mears is being promoted to warden. He joined the DOC in 1989 as a Correctional Officer, and has served at SCI, JTVCC and Sussex County Community Corrections.

The Special Operations Group within the Bureau of Prisons oversees DOC’s central intelligence operations, emergency response teams and training programs. Warden Metzger’s responsibilities will include security for all Level V prison facilities statewide, with supervision over the Steven R. Floyd Training Academy, Correctional Emergency Response Teams, Escapee Recovery Teams, K-9 Units, the Mobile Command Post and Court and Transportation Units for all facilities. He replaces Special Operations Group Warden Timothy Radcliffe, who is retiring in March after a 32-year career.

Warden Metzger was recruited to lead JTVCC in May, 2017 after serving in the United States Air Force for 22 years where he rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel.

“Over the past two and a half years Warden Metzger has applied his tremendous knowledge and experience to lead James T. Vaughn Correctional Center forward during one of the most challenging times in its history,” Commissioner DeMatteis said in a news release.

“His hands-on leadership style, commitment to innovation, empowerment of officers, and expansion of services and programs for inmates have greatly enhanced security and created an environment that today strongly supports our dual mission of public safety and offender rehabilitation.

“I am pleased that he is joining my senior leadership team as head of our Special Operations Group which plays a vital role in keeping our facilities, staff, visitors and inmates safe.”

The appointments will be effective Feb. 20.

“The Bureau of Prisons is fortunate to have a deep bench of highly capable and effective leaders,” Commissioner DeMatteis said. “Warden May and Warden Mears have proven their ability to meet daily challenges in the complex operations that take place every day in our prisons, from security to treatment and programming, healthcare, food service and more, while remaining focused on our core duty to provide safe and humane supervision of adult offenders.

“I am pleased to promote them to new positions of increasing responsibility.”

Bureau of Prisons Chief Shane Troxler, who has worked with the leaders closely in his 17 years with DOC, said, “I look forward to working with Wardens Metzger, May and Mears in their new positions to enhance safety and security through technology and modernization of operations and to expand collaboration to improve rehabilitative programming and reentry initiatives to support our public safety goals.”

