Delaware Department of Correction veterans promoted to major

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Correction announced Friday that Sussex Correctional Institution Capt. Marvella Wise and James T. Vaughn Correctional Center Staff Lt. Jason Schaffer have been promoted to the rank of major at their respective facilities. Both promotions are effective today.

In their new positions, Maj. Wise and Maj. Schaffer will serve as a member of their warden’s senior leadership team and as their facility’s security superintendent with day-to-day responsibility for maintaining safety and security for correctional officers, staff and inmates.

“Majors Wise and Schaffer are experienced leaders who have demonstrated the ability to manage people and projects, earned the respect of their peers and chain of command, and shown their commitment to our department’s dual mission of safety and security as well as offender rehabilitation,” Bureau of Prisons Chief Shane Troxler said.

Maj. Wise, a 24-year DOC veteran, joined the DOC in 1996 and has served assignments at SCI and JTVCC. She earned promotions through the ranks, achieving correctional corporal in 1998, correctional sergeant in 2004, correctional lieutenant in 2008, correctional staff lieutenant in 2014, and correctional captain in 2018.

She has taken on additional responsibilities, including assignments as field training officer, critical incident stress management team, ERC Committee and crisis negotiation team.

She has been recognized with a bureau commendation, Warden’s Award for Outstanding Service and is a three-time recipient of Employee of the Month.

Maj. Wise has participated in numerous leadership development courses and additional specialized training, including workforce planning, women leadership development program, leadership credibility, hostage negotiation, mental health first aid and assisting individuals in crisis and group crisis intervention. She is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in behavior science from Wilmington University.

Maj. Schaffer joined the DOC in 2008 after seven years of service to the United States Air Force, during which time he was deployed after Sept. 11 as a Security Forces member in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He has served assignments at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and JTVCC. He earned promotions to corporal in 2010, sergeant in 2011, lieutenant in 2013, and staff lieutenant in 2017. As a staff lieutenant, he played a significant role in establishing JTVCC’s specialized Residential Treatment Unit and he has most recently served for the past year as the facility’s 4 to 12 shift commander.

Maj. Schaffer is a recipient of the prestigious FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award for successfully completing its Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute, and Executive Leadership Institute.