Delaware finalist for insurance award



DOVER — Delaware has been named one of three finalists for the International Insurance Domicile of the Year within the European Captive Review Awards. The winning domicile will be announced in a virtual ceremony Nov. 26. Delaware is the fifth largest global captive domicile.

“With speakers of French, German, Lithuanian, Russian, and Spanish, and decades of experience in international captive matters, the Delaware Department of Insurance Captive Division has a worldwide presence that far exceeds our size,” Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said in a statement. “Our team participates in supervisory colleges with other jurisdictions around the world to successfully coordinate insurance regulation on a global scale.”