Delaware leaders react to Biden’s presidential victory

DOVER – Leaders of the state, its Democratic Party and congressional leadership reacted Saturday shortly after Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump.

U.S. Sen Tom Carper, who has been friends with Biden for decades since their careers first began in Delaware, reflected on his friend’s rise to the White House Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to begin to pull together as a people and to focus a whole lot less on what divides us,” he said, calling Biden a great guy who has personal pride in the First State.

“People around the country who aren’t sure that there is a state called Delaware are going to be reminded that, yes, there is.”

Sen. Carper said he anticipated the results taking so long and has been referring to Election Night as Election Week. He said he hoped the nation would learn from mail-in votes and continue to improve the system for the future so it could be implemented without the delay.

He looked forward to a great celebration at the Riverfront in Wilmington Saturday night, when guests were invited to a drive-in, socially distanced party, as a time when Delaware could appreciate its role in the election and its special sense of pride in defending American democracy.

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. and co-chairwoman of the Biden-Harris campaign, released a statement that read:



President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill wave to a crowd in Wilmington early Wednesday morning, before election results were known. Photo by Butch Comegys

“Our collective patience has paid off, and Delaware’s own Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States. As the national Co-Chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, I couldn’t be prouder of this campaign. Joe, Kamala, and the entire team ran this campaign the way they will run the country – with steadiness, consistency, and responsibility, appealing to Americans from Harlem to the heartland.



“Through our most sacred democratic process, Joe and Kamala earned a historic margin of the popular vote and a sound victory of the electoral college. Now, in the wake of what was an unquestionably difficult and divisive political season, it is time for Americans to heal and reunite. As Joe has always said, while he ran as a proud Democrat, he will govern as an American President.



“Having served on the committee that helped Joe select his running mate, I will take special pride in watching Kamala Harris’ historic swearing-in, breaking boundaries for women, Black Americans, and Indian Americans, though most of all, I look forward to addressing her as Madam Vice President. And while we now embark on the hard work of a transition, I am looking forward to the swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden.”

On Twitter, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said:

“We did it! This victory belongs to all of the volunteers, supporters, donors, campaign staff, and people who came together, in whatever way they could, to save the soul of our nation. Thank you, everyone!”



According to Delaware Republican Party chair Jane Brady, “Well, we recognize the situation, Republicans in Delaware remain optimistic.

“We simply want to be sure that every vote that is counted has legitimately been placed by someone entitled to vote, and that those votes that were not legitimate are discarded. There are multiple reports of irregularities that need to be investigated before the public can have confidence in the outcome of this race.“



Said Delaware Gov. John Carney on Twitter:



“President-elect @JoeBiden, as we know in Delaware, is a man of decency. Joe is uniquely suited for this moment. He can bring this country together. And he’s got the perfect partner in Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris.

“This is a historic moment for Delaware and for our country.”





Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings issued a release following the Associated Press’ declaration for Mr. Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States.



“In America, the people — not the courts, not politicians, not the media — choose our leaders, and the people have clearly spoken,” she said.

“While some votes are still being counted, several outlets have determined that Joe Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania is insurmountable and that he will be the next President of the United States. I’m delighted for Joe; I’m happier for America. Joe Biden will be a president guided by justice and fairness for all; who governs in the interests of his entire country, not the wealthiest few; and who is dedicated to healing a suffering nation.



“After an orderly and civil voting process, the task now before us is to once again effectuate the peaceful transfer of power that has been a hallmark of our democracy for centuries. Then, together, we all need to get to work.



“This has been a painful year for all of us — one in which hundreds of thousands of us lost friends, families and coworkers to a pandemic that, in red and blue states alike, has spiraled out of control into one of the largest mass casualty events in our history. Our nation still faces this crisis, as well as parallel economic, racial injustice, and climate crises. Remarkable people — health care workers, advocates, mothers, students, scientists — have carried the burden of meeting these crises. It’s time that they had the support of a president. We can’t afford to wait for a miracle; there is no alternative to leadership.



“This election has been unlike any other in our lifetimes. We picked our leaders in the midst of a pandemic that has challenged many of the habits and values we hold most dear. In many states, including Delaware, we voted in new ways. Turnout approached or surpassed records all over, including Delaware. And, as we have seen, our votes have taken longer than usual to tabulate. Through all of it, the unsung heroes are poll workers who put their health at risk, who stood strong in the face of tremendous pressure and division to do the very job that makes this democracy possible: administering free and fair elections and accurately counting votes. The vast majority of these workers are not full-time election officials. We pass them at the grocery store; we worship with them in our churches, mosques, and temples. They are our neighbors and our family. No matter where you live, red state or blue, major city or rural America, we depend on them. They — and you, the voters — deserve our thanks.”



Said Delaware Democratic Party Chair Erik Raser-Schramm after Mr. Biden reached the 270 electoral votes needed for victory following the projection to win Pennsylvania:



“Today, the battle for the soul of our nation was won with the only weapon that truly works in a democracy: our votes.



“These have been dark days in America, but there is new light on the horizon. Delaware kick-started the American experiment 233 years ago, and now it’s our own Joe Biden – buoyed by record turnout – who has beaten back the biggest domestic threat to our democracy we’ve ever seen.



“Now, despite all the noise and desperate efforts to cast doubt over this election, Delaware’s favorite son will be the next president of the United States. And the American people will soon inherit what Delaware has long-enjoyed but never taken for granted: a beloved, one-of-a-kind servant-leader that carries the sincerity and empathy required to heal a wounded nation.”

Via a released statement, University of Delaware President Dennis Assanias said that “On behalf of his alma mater the University of Delaware, I want to congratulate Joseph R. Biden Jr. on his momentous victory in the 2020 presidential election.



“His long and distinguished career in public service has served as an inspiring example of the power of a UD education. What’s more, our students, faculty, staff and alumni know with pride that our nation has a Blue Hen as President of the United States. As he continues to serve our nation, we look forward to carrying on the important work of the Biden Institute and the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware.”