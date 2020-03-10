Delaware Memorial Bridge continues to see records

NEW CASTLE — The Delaware Memorial Bridge set volume records for January and February this year, meaning it has seen record levels of traffic in nine consecutive months.

With about 1.32 million vehicles in January, the bridge broke 2006’s record of about 1.31 million. The new February mark is approximately 1.25 million vehicles, surpassing the 2004 high of about 1.23 million.

“Not only has this winter been one of the warmest on record, but our region also didn’t encounter any measurable snow or ice storms that alter travel plans and negatively impact our traffic,” Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Tom Cook said in a statement.

“Combining the favorable weather conditions with a strong economy and low, reasonable gas prices, the Bridge continues to register positive year-over-year growth in all vehicle classes.”

In 2019, the Delaware Memorial Bridge registered more than 18 million vehicles in a calendar year for the first time ever.