Delaware Memorial Bridge to begin taking cash Thursday

NEW CASTLE — The Delaware Memorial Bridge Twin Span will begin collecting cash at its southbound toll plaza Thursday.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, all toll operators will be required to wear a face mask and gloves while collecting cash tolls.

Protective Plexiglas “sneeze” guards have been installed in the toll booths.

All Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls have been collected either by E-ZPass or by the temporary toll-by-mail process since March 26 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Drivers who do not have E-ZPass accounts will need to be prepared to pay with cash once cash collections resume.

The Delaware Memorial Bridge E-ZPass Customer Service Center located in the Vincent A. Julia Building remains closed.