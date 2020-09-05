Delaware Money School to host free webinar Sept. 23



GEORGETOWN — A free class is being offered to the public, Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the temporary closure of the Georgetown Public Library, the instructor has agreed to hold the class as a Webinar. This class covers the estate legal planning for the future in the wake of the death of a spouse. The intended goal of this class is to help participants determine the proper planning steps to adjust financial life and estate planning documents moving forward.

The sponsor, Delaware Money School, is able to provide free of charge, attorney Deirdre O’Shea McCartney. This class focuses on what documents the lay person should have, what each document is and how it works. Participants can enroll in this program, earning a certificate that demonstrates a commitment to financial education. Registration to attend the class is done online at, www.dfli.org. Anyone interested in attending, needs to register and provide their email address so that they will receive notice of the webinar along with the sign on information to join. For more information on this class, contact Diana Steelman at Diana@sussexattorney.com or 855-0551.