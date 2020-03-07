Delaware NAACP elects new president, officers

Richard Smith

DOVER — Branch delegates elected Richard “Mouse” Smith as the organization’s president at the annual Delaware NAACP State Convention held Feb. 29 at Delaware State University.

Mr. Smith’s tenure runs from 2020-2022. He’s currently president of the NAACP’s Bear branch.

Other elected leaders and their branch memberships included:

• First vice president, Dr. Freeman Williams, Newark.

• Second vice president, Fleur McKendell, Central Delaware.

• Secretary, Barbara Malone, Lower Sussex.

• Treasurer, Jane Hovington, Lower Sussex.

All officers serve two-year terms.

The convention focused on economic empowerment, criminal justice reform, education, and environmental justice and climate change, the NAACP said. Members and delegates, elected officials and community and civil rights activists attended.

Delaware Gov. John Carney attended, along with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and Delaware Black Caucus members.

Transition planning will begin immediately, including appointment of an assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, and committee chairs. Incoming president Mr. Smith has pledged to uphold the mission of the NAACP and expand the organization’s presence throughout Delaware, the organization said.