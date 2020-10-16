Delaware National Guard Cyberspace Squadron to assist in election

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney signed Executive Order No. 46 Friday, authorizing the Delaware National Guard’s 166th Cyberspace Operations Squadron to assist in 2020 election security efforts. The squadron’s cybersecurity capabilities will assist in protecting Delaware’s elections infrastructure.

“Voting is our most fundamental right as Delawareans and Americans, and we will not take for granted the right to cast a vote and to have that vote counted,” said Gov. Carney.

“Throughout our country’s history, Americans have sacrificed to secure voting rights for our fellow citizens. We have an obligation to take additional steps to protect that right from any cyberthreats. This executive order is a proactive measure to do just that.”

The squadron is authorized to work with the Delaware Department of Elections and the Delaware Department of Technology and Information in order to avoid the threat of cybersecurity attacks on Delaware’s 2020 elections, which includes:

• Providing advice to DTI to prevent, protect and defend against cyber incidents

• Monitoring and analyzing risks or threats

• Offering technical and architectural review support for best practices

• Responding to any incidents

• Training and support after the election

Under the Deputy Secretary of Defense Policy Memorandum 16-002, the Delaware National Guard may coordinate, train, advise and assist cybersupport and services.

In 2018, Gov. Carney approved DTI’s request for the Delaware National Guard to provide similar assistance for the 2018 primary election and 2018 general election. An executive order was not issued because the governor did not activate any National Guardsmen or women to state active duty