Delaware passes 1,000 COVID-related deaths

DOVER — Delaware’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths went over the 1,000 mark on Friday.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported seven additional deaths in Friday’s update, bringing the state’s total to 1,002. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranges in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old, according to the DPH. Females have accounted for 511 deaths while 491 were male.

New Castle County has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths with 499, followed by 317 from Sussex County and 186 from Kent County.

“On this day that we pass the heartbreaking milestone of 1,000 COVID-related deaths in Delaware, our hearts go out to all the families and friends who have lost a loved one to this disease,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement. “Even as our response continues to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to increase the pace of our vaccinations, we pause today to remember all of the precious souls lost to COVID-19. May their memory be a blessing to their families and friends.”

Of the seven newly announced deaths, three were from New Castle County, three were from Kent County and the other was a Sussex County resident. The DPH reported all seven had underlying health conditions and they ranged in age from 69 to 93 years old.

Three were residents of long-term care centers. Long-term care facilities have made up 531 of the 1,002 deaths statewide (52.9%).

The DPH has recorded 1,996 total cases of COVID-19 in long-term care centers. The following facilities have experienced significant outbreaks since Sept. 25,

• Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Center in Millsboro — 30 residents and 26 staff positive.

• Brookdale in Dover — 58 residents and 36 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow in Middletown — 20 residents and 29 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro — 40 residents and 23 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 66 residents and 48 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 60 residents and 38 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Pike Creek in Wilmington — 15 residents and 32 staff positive.

• Churchman Village in Newark — 64 residents and 47 staff positive.

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — 42 residents and 38 staff positive.

• Dover Place in Dover — 39 residents and 23 staff positive.

• Foulk Manor South in Wilmington — 30 residents and 30 staff positive.

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewes — 63 residents and 25 staff positive.

• Hillside Center in Wilmington — 26 residents and 21 staff positive.

• Kutz Senior Living in Wilmington — 33 residents and 20 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 20 residents and 19 staff positive.

• ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington — 11 residents and 24 staff positive.

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare in Milford — 49 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 16 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin — 90 residents and 45 staff positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 48 staff positive.

• Seaford Center Nursing Home — 26 residents and 22 staff positive.

• The Moorings at Lewes — 17 residents and 40 staff positive.

• Westminster Village in Dover — 47 residents and 30 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford — 44 residents and 36 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 13 residents and 15 staff positive.

All long-term care numbers via the DPH reflect data between Sept. 25 and Thursday The totals are cumulative.

Delaware’s hospitalization numbers fell to their lowest point in the last seven days after setting a record earlier this week. As of Thursday at 6 p.m., there are 451 individuals hospitalized with the virus, including 56 who are considered critical.

The state has totaled of 68,727 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 11, including 673 new positives listed in Friday’s report.

As of Thursday at 11:59 p.m., 36,634 administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system, DelVAX. The state has received a total of 77,600 doses for inventory with 40,966 doses remaining to give out currently.