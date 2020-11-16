Delaware posts community COVID-19 testing sites

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced the list of community testing sites to be held throughout Delaware this week. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by New Castle County, St. Francis, Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

“We are seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases here and Delaware and across the country,” said Gov. Carney. “We are less than two weeks away from Thanksgiving. It’s important you reconsider hosting in-person gatherings with people outside your immediate household. It’s also critical we continue to practice the basic public health measures that we know work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoid gatherings with those outside your household. Keep wearing a mask in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Please consider getting a free test—whether you have symptoms or not. Testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of this virus and contain potential outbreaks.”

DEMA has coordinated community sites this week in addition to permanent testing sites at Walgreens and at various hospitals and health care locations. Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at de.gov/gettested.

Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 16 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Whatcoat UMC Dover (341 Saulsbury Road, Dover, DE 19904)

Tuesday, November 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: New Beginnings AME (99 Jackson Street, Frederica, DE 19946)

Thursday, November 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Camden-Wyoming Fire Company (200 E Camden Wyoming Ave, Camden, DE 19934)

Friday, November 20 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Avenue, Greenwood, DE 19950)

Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Tuesday, November 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Laurel Elementary School (815 South, N Central Ave, Laurel, DE 19956)

Wednesday, November 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971)

Wednesday, November 18 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Seaford Middle School (500 East Stein Highway, Seaford, DE 19973)

Thursday, November 19 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947)

Friday, November 20 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: La Red Seaford (300 High Street, Seaford, DE 19973)

Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Mt. Zion AME Church (18211 Beach Hwy, Ellendale, DE 19941)

Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Delmar Haitian Church of the Nazarene (36926 Hide Away Lane, Delmar, DE 19940)

New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations

Monday, November 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Richardson Park Elementary (16 Idella Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19804)

Monday, November 16 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Walk Up Only): Mack Pack (W. 6th St and N. Cleveland Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805)

Tuesday, November 17 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: UD Laird Campus, Lot 6 (David Hollowell Drive, Newark, DE 19716)

Tuesday, November 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Wilmington University Athletic Complex (1365 Pulaski Hwy, Newark, DE 19702)

Tuesday, November 17 from 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Walk Up Only): East Side Charter School (3000 N. Claymont St. Wilmington, DE 19802)

Wednesday, November 18 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Middletown High School (120 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709)

Wednesday, November 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Glasgow Park, Hermitage (US 40, Newark, DE 19702)

Wednesday, November 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Thursday, November 19 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: The Bancroft School (700 North Lombard Street, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Thursday, November 19 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: St. Paul UAME (3114 N Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802)

Thursday, November 19 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Dr, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Thursday, November 19 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801)

Friday, November 20 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Stanton Middle School (1800 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19804)

Friday, November 20 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Seeds of Greatness Bible Church (828 Frenchtown Rd E, New Castle, DE 19720)

Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: University of Delaware Star Campus (540 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19713)

Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: New Mount Olive Baptist Church (4412 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19802)

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.