Delaware preparing for overnight snow

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. today to noon Thursday as a mixture of precipitation is expected to fall on Kent and Sussex counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect for Maryland counties Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot, and Caroline as well, the NWS said.

The NWS said 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible during the period, along with a light glaze of ice accumulation. Slippery road conditions are likely and could affect the morning work commute, according to the forecast.

Snow will likely arrive from the west tonight before shifting east of the area by Thursday afternoon, the NWS said. Snow may mix with sleet, freezing rain and rain late tonight into Thursday morning, mainly in Talbot, Caroline, and Sussex counties.

On Wednesday morning, Delaware Department of Transportation spokesman C.R. McLeod said crews had begun brining operations on primary roads, and staffing decisions would be made this afternoon.